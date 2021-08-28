Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blink Charging has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 33.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $415,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

