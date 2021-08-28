Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.390-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.50 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.42 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.520-$1.700 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59. Blucora has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $820.59 million, a PE ratio of -42.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blucora stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Blucora worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

