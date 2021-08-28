Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Down 55.0% in August

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the July 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) by 519.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,682 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

BKEPP stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.