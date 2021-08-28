BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.77 Per Share

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $4.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BPET opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 424.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 490 ($6.40).
About BMO Private Equity Trust
Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.