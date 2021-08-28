BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.77 Per Share

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $4.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BPET opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 424.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 490 ($6.40).

About BMO Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

