boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.82.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. The firm designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boohoo, PLT, and Nasty Gal. The company was founded by Mahmud Abdullah Kamani and Carol Mary Kane in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.