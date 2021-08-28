Boundary Creek Advisors LP Takes $2.02 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. AT&T accounts for about 3.5% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,185.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.4% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of T traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,240,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

