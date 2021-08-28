bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

BPOSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

bpost SA/NV stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. bpost SA/NV has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86 and a beta of 1.13.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.