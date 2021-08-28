BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Insider Hall Tingley Acquires 500 Shares

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) insider Hall Tingley bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,420,636.80.

Shares of CVE BQE opened at C$32.11 on Friday. BQE Water Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.60 and a 1-year high of C$34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.98 million during the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

