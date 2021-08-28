Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 614.3% in August

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 614.3% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNTGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

