Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

BRE opened at C$17.07 on Friday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$11.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.00.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

