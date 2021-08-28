Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
BRE opened at C$17.07 on Friday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$11.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.00.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
