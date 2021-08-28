Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 59,474 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,640 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59,474 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAN. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Banco Santander by 457.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Santander by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

