Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 9,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.26. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

