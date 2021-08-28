Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Power Integrations worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $34,869.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $261,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,524.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $108.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

