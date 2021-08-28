British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,743.71

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,743.71 ($35.85) and traded as low as GBX 2,673 ($34.92). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,694 ($35.20), with a volume of 1,713,914 shares.

BATS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

The stock has a market cap of £61.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,741.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

In related news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,852,393.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

