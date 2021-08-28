Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.58. 335,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,637. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

