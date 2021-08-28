Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.

NYSE:BNL opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $2,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 97,960 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $946,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after buying an additional 1,942,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

