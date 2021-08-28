Brokerages Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the lowest is $2.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $2.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. 8,780,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,000,332. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

