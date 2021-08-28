Brokerages Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to announce sales of $370.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.50 million. Materion reported sales of $287.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91. Materion has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 32.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth approximately $824,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 53.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after buying an additional 86,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Materion by 32.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.