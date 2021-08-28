Brokerages Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.29. Assurant reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE AIZ traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.36. 285,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,243. Assurant has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $169.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Assurant by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

