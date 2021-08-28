Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $771.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. 1,790,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,127. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

