Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $78,438,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 897,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 925,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.21. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.