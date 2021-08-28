Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report sales of $19.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $22.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $73.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $86.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $146.93 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $163.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.77. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

