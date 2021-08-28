Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDUS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Radius Health by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 57.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 107,692.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.66. 280,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.08. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.