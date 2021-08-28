Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDUS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Radius Health by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 57.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 107,692.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.66. 280,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.08. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

