Brokerages Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.16. RadNet reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 14.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 430.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

