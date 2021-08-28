Brokerages Set Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) PT at $19.79

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.79.

Several analysts recently commented on COG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,557.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 973,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 946,602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 513,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

