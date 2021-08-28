Brokerages Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Target Price at $248.41

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $212.42 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,892,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

