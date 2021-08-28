Brokerages Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Price Target at $38.50

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DV. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
NYSE:DV opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $54,766,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
