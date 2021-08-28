Brokerages Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Price Target at $38.50

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DV. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:DV opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $54,766,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

