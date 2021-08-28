Brokerages Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) PT at GBX 3,907

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,907 ($51.05).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUTR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Future from GBX 3,802 ($49.67) to GBX 4,138 ($54.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Future stock opened at GBX 3,910 ($51.08) on Friday. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) and a one year high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,442.70.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

