Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Target Price at $77.50

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of analysts have commented on ICAGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

ICAGY opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.