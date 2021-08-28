Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target at $167.81

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.