Brokerages Set Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) PT at $85.21

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

SAFE stock opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $95.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.73.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,087 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $999,895.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,120,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,821,361.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 83,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,874 and sold 93,400 shares valued at $8,352,596. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Safehold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Safehold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,716 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

