Brokerages Set SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Target Price at $63.08

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE SAIL traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $48.65. 3,518,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,194. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,200 shares of company stock worth $2,332,275. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

