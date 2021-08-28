Brokerages Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) PT at $193.14

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $193.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.27. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $112.73 and a 52-week high of $197.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

