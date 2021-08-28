Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price at $36.46

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIXT. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TIXT stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 149,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,006. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 164,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

