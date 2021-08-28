Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Target Price at C$117.11

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$117.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$105.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$105.83. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$71.95 and a 52-week high of C$110.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 29.24.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total value of C$65,778.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,247,106.27. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,425,200. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $815,374.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

