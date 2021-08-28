Brokers Issue Forecasts for Intuit Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Intuit in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $8.01 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $565.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

