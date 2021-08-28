Brokers Offer Predictions for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.13. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $246,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.