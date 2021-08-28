Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3038 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years.

BEP stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

