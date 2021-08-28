Bryan, Garnier & Co Downgrades Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to Neutral

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of ERFSF stock opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.40. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $147.25.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

