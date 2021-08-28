BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) Insider Purchases A$28,800.00 in Stock

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) insider Michael Givoni bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$28,800.00 ($20,571.43).

Michael Givoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Givoni 226,025 shares of BSA stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. BSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

BSA Company Profile

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technical services contracting company in Australia. It operates through BSA Communications & Utility Infrastructure, and BSA Advanced Property Solutions segments. The BSA Communications & Utility Infrastructure segment engages in the delivery of bundled services over fixed line multi-technology networks; and installation of subscription television and smart meters to the telecommunications, subscription television and utility industries.

