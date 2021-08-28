BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.31.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

