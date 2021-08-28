Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $395.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BURL. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $352.55.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $309.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

