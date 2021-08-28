C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $828.79 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 8.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $828,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,461.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

