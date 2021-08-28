Canaccord Genuity Lowers NCC Group (LON:NCC) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 318 ($4.15).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NCC Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 322 ($4.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £994.89 million and a P/E ratio of 71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.30. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 169.37 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 339.50 ($4.44).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

