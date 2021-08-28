Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$156.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$159.58.

CM stock opened at C$146.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$65.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$144.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$96.42 and a one year high of C$152.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In related news, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,939,761.36. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,188.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

