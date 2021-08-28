Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in August

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the July 29th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CNTMF stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86.

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

