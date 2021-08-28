Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend payment by 137.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $393.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

