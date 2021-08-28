Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.01

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.01 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 169.40 ($2.21). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.23), with a volume of 1,093,759 shares trading hands.

CAPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

