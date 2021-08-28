Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:COOSF opened at $50.27 on Friday. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $75.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51.
About Carbios SAS
