Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:COOSF opened at $50.27 on Friday. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $75.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.