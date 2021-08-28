Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.74. 1,786,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,911. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.